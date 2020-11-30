Hyderabad all set for civic polls

HYDERABAD

30 November 2020 20:18 IST

1,122 candidates in the fray for 150 divisions; all polling stations sanitised in view of COVID

The city is all set for civic polls which are scheduled to begin from 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Distribution, Reception & Counting (DRC) Centres across the city bustled with hectic activity on Monday, where the polling officials reported to collect ballot boxes and polling material. A total of 18,202 ballot boxes, escorted by the officials, have been dispatched to the respective polling booths through 2,671 specially arranged vehicles.

All arrangements have been put in place to enable a total of 74.67 lakh voters in 150 divisions to exercise their franchise across 9,101 polling stations to elect their representatives for the civic body, a note from GHMC said.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the total voters, over 38.89 lakh are men and 35.77 lakh are women, while 678 are others.

A total of 1,122 candidates are contesting for 150 divisions, of whom independents constitute the maximum number at 415. TRS is contesting in all 150 divisions, while BJP is contesting in 149. Congress is present in 146 divisions, TDP in 106, MIM in 51, CPI in 17, and CPI (M) in 12, while candidates from other registered parties number 76.

A total of 36,404 employees have been deployed for election duty, including 9,101 presiding officers, 9,101 assistant presiding officers, and 18,202 other polling officers.

One returning officer and one assistant returning officer have been deployed for each ward, while 60 flying squads and 30 static teams have been posted for surveillance.

Twelve election observers, and 30 expenditure observers have been deployed while 1,700 micro observers have been posted at sensitive polling locations to closely monitor the polling.

A total of 1,752 polling stations have been demarcated as hyper sensitive, 2,934 as sensitive and 4,415 as normal. Of the 2,909 polling locations, 450 are hyper sensitive, 921 sensitive and 1,548 normal. Webcasting and CCTV cameras have been deployed at hyper sensitive & sensitive polling stations.

All polling stations have been sanitised a day before in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.

A total of 52,500 police personnel have been deployed to ensure security and smooth polling at all locations.

As per the schedule, the polling staff are required to be present in the polling stations by 5.30 a.m. on Tuesday, and the polling agents by 6 a.m. Between 6 a.m. and 6.15 a.m., mock polling would be conducted, and by 6.55 a.m., ballot boxes will be sealed. Starting at 7 a.m., the polling will be wound up by 6 p.m.

While a total of 2,629 applications have been received for postal ballot, there would be special queue for COVID-19 patients to exercise franchise. Separate lines would be formed for the aged and the disabled too.

Voters who do not have the Electoral Photo Identity Cards may produce other designated identity proofs to cast theirt vote.

Special control rooms have been established at the GHMC headquarters and all the circle offices to monitor polling.