ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad airport wins ‘National Energy Leader’ and ‘Excellent Energy Efficient Unit’ awards

Updated - September 19, 2024 06:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

RGIA, Hyderabad, recognised with the ‘National Energy Leader’ and ‘Excellent Energy Efficient Unit’ awards at the 25th National Award Ceremony for Excellence in Energy Management, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here has been recognised with the ‘National Energy Leader’ and ‘Excellent Energy Efficient Unit’ awards at the 25th National Award Ceremony for Excellence in Energy Management, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on September 12. 

This marks the sixth consecutive year RGIA has earned the ‘National Energy Leader’ title and the eighth time it has been named an ‘Excellent Energy Efficient Unit.’ Over the years, RGIA’s operations have led to energy savings of approximately 1.82 million units (MU). The airport, which holds Level 4+ Neutrality Accreditation under the Airports Council International’s Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, is also a Carbon Neutral Airport. RGIA generates green energy through its own 10 MWp solar power plant and green energy supplied by TGSPDCL, according to a statement.

“RGIA has been at the forefront of adopting energy-efficient practices ever since it started operations. We are committed to achieving Net Zero by investing in energy-efficient technologies across our organisation,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US