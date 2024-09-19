Hyderabad airport wins ‘National Energy Leader’ and ‘Excellent Energy Efficient Unit’ awards

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here has been recognised with the ‘National Energy Leader’ and ‘Excellent Energy Efficient Unit’ awards at the 25th National Award Ceremony for Excellence in Energy Management, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on September 12.

This marks the sixth consecutive year RGIA has earned the ‘National Energy Leader’ title and the eighth time it has been named an ‘Excellent Energy Efficient Unit.’ Over the years, RGIA’s operations have led to energy savings of approximately 1.82 million units (MU). The airport, which holds Level 4+ Neutrality Accreditation under the Airports Council International’s Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, is also a Carbon Neutral Airport. RGIA generates green energy through its own 10 MWp solar power plant and green energy supplied by TGSPDCL, according to a statement.

“RGIA has been at the forefront of adopting energy-efficient practices ever since it started operations. We are committed to achieving Net Zero by investing in energy-efficient technologies across our organisation,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited.