Hyderabad Airport wins global recognition for digital innovations

Updated - November 13, 2024 07:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) has received international acclaim for its advancements in digital innovation, securing accolades at the ‘Airport Excellence Awards’ held during the Saudi Airport Exhibition 2024

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) has received international acclaim for its advancements in digital innovation, securing accolades at the ‘Airport Excellence Awards’ held during the Saudi Airport Exhibition 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) has received international acclaim for its advancements in digital innovation, securing accolades at the ‘Airport Excellence Awards’ held during the Saudi Airport Exhibition 2024. The awards ceremony took place on November 12 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC), celebrated leading global innovations in the aviation industry.

GHIAL’s ‘Digital Twin’ secured an award in the Innovation and Technology and Facility Management categories. Another of GHIAL’s innovations, the ‘Smart Shopping Trolley,’ was recognised as the runner-up in the Airport Revenue Management category.

The Digital Twin at RGIA creates a virtual replica of the physical airport. Through real-time data integration from CCTV, sensors, and IoT devices, this advanced model offers a holistic, data-driven view of airport operations, from terminal functionality to passenger flow and resource management, as per a release.

Published - November 13, 2024 07:14 pm IST

