Hyderabad airport turns 15 on March 23; host of events planned

March 22, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad is all set to celebrate its 15th anniversary on March 23 with a #DestinationCelebration campaign, which will bring to life the airport as a destination of emotions. From musical events and aerobatic performance by artistes from Dubai to on-ground activities for travellers, RGIA will host a range of events to commemorate the celebration.

Inaugurated in 2008, it ushered in a number of first-of-its-kind technological innovations for the airport sector in the country, including the first ever integrated and centralised Airport Operations Control Centre.

It was the first greenfield airport under public-private partnership model in the country, and was commissioned in a record 31 months with an initial capacity of 12 million passengers per million and 1.5 lakh metric tons of cargo handling capacity per annum. The expansion work is in progress and upon completion, it will enhance the capacity to 34 million passengers per annum.

In the post-pandemic era, the airport is seeing fast recovery and an uptick in passenger traffic. The airport recorded footfall of over 1.75 million passengers in May 2022, which included 1.5 million domestic passengers. In February 2023, the airport handled 1.82 million passengers, including 1.5 million domestic travellers.