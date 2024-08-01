ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad airport to improve travel experience of passengers with hidden disabilities

Published - August 01, 2024 06:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a move towards greater inclusivity, the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited has launched an initiative titled ‘Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Programme’.

It is designed to improve the travel experience of those with hidden disabilities such as low vision, autism, dementia, intellectual disabilities or hearing loss, which are not immediately apparent to others.

The programme enables passengers with such hidden disabilities to discreetly communicate their needs and request assistance by wearing a sunflower lanyard (a kind of strap they can wear).

Recognised worldwide, the lanyard indicates that the wearer may require additional assistance, patience or time. However, it does not guarantee expedited services such as fast-tracking through security, according to a release.

Such passengers can share their travel details in advance through an online form or request assistance on the day of travel at the airport’s Information desk, where staff will help with the digital form.

Staff at all passenger interaction points, including information desks, check-in counters, security, immigration, customs checkpoints, retail outlets and boarding gates, have been given training under the programme, the release said.

