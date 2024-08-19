Hyderabad airport records 22.6 lakh passenger traffic in July

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) recorded a passenger traffic of 22.6 lakh in July this year, marking a 13% year-on-year (YoY) increase and a 2% month-on-month (MoM) growth, according to the Monthly Traffic Data released by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited. The airport witnessed 15,707 aircraft movements in July, reflecting a 13% YoY increase and a 3% MoM rise.

For the financial year 2024-25, RGIA has recorded a total passenger traffic of 90.6 lakh, a 10% YoY increase, and 62,493 aircraft movements, representing an 11% YoY growth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.