Hyderabad airport records 22.6 lakh passenger traffic in July

Published - August 19, 2024 09:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. File

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) recorded a passenger traffic of 22.6 lakh in July this year, marking a 13% year-on-year (YoY) increase and a 2% month-on-month (MoM) growth, according to the Monthly Traffic Data released by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited. The airport witnessed 15,707 aircraft movements in July, reflecting a 13% YoY increase and a 3% MoM rise.

For the financial year 2024-25, RGIA has recorded a total passenger traffic of 90.6 lakh, a 10% YoY increase, and 62,493 aircraft movements, representing an 11% YoY growth.

