GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad airport records 22.6 lakh passenger traffic in July

Published - August 19, 2024 09:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. File

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. File

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) recorded a passenger traffic of 22.6 lakh in July this year, marking a 13% year-on-year (YoY) increase and a 2% month-on-month (MoM) growth, according to the Monthly Traffic Data released by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited. The airport witnessed 15,707 aircraft movements in July, reflecting a 13% YoY increase and a 3% MoM rise.

For the financial year 2024-25, RGIA has recorded a total passenger traffic of 90.6 lakh, a 10% YoY increase, and 62,493 aircraft movements, representing an 11% YoY growth.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.