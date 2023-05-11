Hyderabad airport recognised as world’s most punctual airport

May 11, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated May 12, 2023 02:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport has achieved a global feat by recording the most punctual airport in the world. A recently released report by aviation analytical firm, CIrium, stated that the airport recorded 90.43 percent on-time performance.

Hyderabad airport is the only airport in the world to cross the 90 percent mark.

Cirium reviewed more than 5 million flights globally. Hyderabad airport topped the charts both in the ‘Global AIrports’ and ‘Large Airports’ categories. The airport was also ranked fourth in the large airports category with an on-time performance of 88.44 percent in November 2022. The airport was selected based on the actual gate departure service which has 80 percent or better coverage of the actual departure time and must serve at least three regions, inclusive of its own.

Speaking on the achievement, Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GMR Hyderabad International Airport said “Over the years, we have implemented the latest technology innovations, improvised the best operational measures and built world class infrastructure to optimize the airport’s performance. In this journey of delivering excellence, I would like to thank our airline partners, other stakeholders and our team who work tirelessly to enhance our operational efficiency and enable travellers to have a smooth journey when they transit through the airport.”