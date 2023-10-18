Hyderabad airport ranks third for on-time performance in September

October 18, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In September, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) secured the third position in global airport punctuality, according to the monthly report by aviation analytics firm Cirium. The report assessed the on-time performance of airports worldwide.

During the month, RGIA handled a total of 13,973 flights, achieving an 86.48% on-time departure rate and an 81.38% on-time arrival rate. The average departure delay was a mere 45 minutes. A total of 27 airlines operated on 76 routes during this period.

Topping the leaderboard was Bangalore’s Kempegowda International Airport, which recorded 18,193 flights with an on-time departure rate of 88.51% and an on-time arrival rate of 79.46%. The average departure delay at this airport was just 50 minutes, with 35 airlines serving 88 routes in the month.

A closer look at RGIA’s monthly rankings throughout the year reveals a fluctuating pattern. The airport started the year in January at the sixth position, rose to the third position in February, claimed the top spot in March, secured the second position in April, slipped to the tenth position in May, bounced back to the third position in June, and held the second position in July and August.

Cirium’s monthly assessment involves reviewing the total number of flights for each airport globally and ranking them based on their on-time performance.