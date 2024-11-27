Hyderabad airport puts post-COVID blues behind as traffic soars to 25 million in three years

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has made a recovery from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, with passenger traffic surging from eight million to 25 million in three years. According to airport officials, passenger numbers surged from 8 million in FY 2021 to 12.4 million in FY 2022, 21 million in FY 2023, and 25 million in FY 2024, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 45.6%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the pandemic, RGIA recorded 21.3 million passengers in FY 2019 and 21.5 million in FY 2020, before a sharp decline to eight million in FY 2021 due to the pandemic’s impact on global air travel.

In October 2024, RGIA recorded nearly 2.5 million passengers, a 22% increase compared to October 2023. This growth was observed across both domestic and international travel, with domestic passenger numbers rising by 22.7% and international traffic increasing by 16.3% year-on-year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airport also saw 17,553 aircraft movements in the month, reflecting a 19% year-on-year increase. October 14 proved to be a standout day, with RGIA registering a peak of 87,000 passengers in a single day, as per data shared by Hyderabad airport authorities.

Leading passenger growth

Authorities said data from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) reveals that Hyderabad airport led passenger growth among India’s top five metro cities from April to September 2024, with an 11.7% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Bengaluru followed at 10.1%, Kolkata at 9.4%, Delhi at 7.4%, Mumbai at 5.4%, and Chennai at 3.3%.

Hyderabad’s strategic location, robust infrastructure, and economic growth have bolstered its status as an attractive destination for air travel. RGIA caters to 72 domestic and 18 international destinations.

Internationally, Hyderabad has emerged as a key market for long-haul travel, particularly to the US and UK. In 2023-24, approximately 2 million passengers from Hyderabad travelled to these destinations, with a significant portion comprising students and professionals. This demand, coupled with the airport’s expansion, positions Hyderabad as a lucrative hub for international airlines, the authorities said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.