Hyderabad Airport Metro Phase II to span 116.2 km at over ₹32,000 crore with extension to ‘Fourth City’

Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) is proposing to extend the metro rail form the international airport at Shamshabad to the proposed to the Fourth City via Mansanpally road, and the ORR (Outer Ring Road) stretch between Pedda Golconda exit and the Raviryal exit expected to cost ₹8,000 crore.

The entire phase II project of 116.2 km is expected to cost about ₹32,237 crore with the proposed five other corridors estimated to cost ₹24,237 crore. The entire project is proposed to be implemented as a joint venture project of Telangana Government and the Central Government like most other metro tail projects in other Indian cities with DPRs likely to be submitted in a few months.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy cleared these new extension during a recent meeting held to finalise the alignments and the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) are in the final stages of preparation awaiting the traffic study report of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) being prepared for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area HMDA, said an official release on Sunday.

HAML managing director N.V.S. Reddy informed that the proposed metro connection to the Fourth City will be 40 km from Shamshabad Airport to the Skill University location. It will have about two kilometre of underground portion within the airport area; elevated portion of about 20 km and road level or ‘At Grade’ portion of about 18 km. The road level portion of 18 km from ORR Raviryal exit to Skill University will be part of the new proposed greenfield 300 ft road.

Mr. Reddy made a detailed presentation, explaining the alignment, salient features, station locations etc., of the metro second phase corridors in the meeting with the Chief Minister and stated that the HAML is awaiting the traffic study report of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) being prepared for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area HMDA for finalising the DPRs.

Traffic projections for next metro corridors have to be cross-checked with CMP, as a mandatory requirement for submission of DPRs for getting necessary approvals from the Central Government. As was already decided in an earlier meeting held by the Chief Minister, the airport metro alignment is being finalized via Aramghar and the new High Court location on National Highway 44 (Bengaluru Highway) to reach the Shamshabad Airport.

Accordingly, Corridor IV: Nagole - RGIA (Airport Corridor) 36.6 km; Corridor V: Raidurg - Kokapet Neopolis 11.6 km, Corridor VI: MGBS - Chandrayangutta (Old City Corridor) 7.5 km; Corridor VII: Miyapur – Patancheru 13.4 km; Corridor VIII: LB Nagar - Hayat Nagar 7.1 km and Corridor IX: RGIA – Fourth City (Skill University) 40 km – Total of 116.2 km.

Airport metro corridor will be from Nagole to Shamshabad Airport via L.B Nagar, Karmanghat, Owaisi Hospital, DRDO, Chandrayangutta, Mailardevpally, Aramghar, New High Court and Shamshabad Jn on NH. This will be connected to all the existing metro lines at Nagole, L.B Nagar and Chandrayangutta respectively. Out of the total length of 36.6 Km, 35 Km is elevated and 1.6 km is underground, with 24 metro stations including one underground station which is the airport station.

Corridor V is being built as an extension of Blue Line from Raidurg Metro station to Kokapet Neopolis via Biodiversity Jn, Khajaguda Rd, Nanakramguda Jn, Wipro Circle, Financial district and Kokapet Neopolis. This is a wholly elevated corridor with about eight stations.

Corridor VI (Old City Metro) is being built as an extension of the Green Line from MGBS to Chandrayangutta. This 7.5 km line from MGBS travels via Mandi Rd in Old City over Darulshifa Jn, Shalibanda Jn, and Falaknuma. Though the corridor is 500 mts away from Salarjung Museum and Charminar, these names are retained as the station names due to their historical significance. The road which is currently 60 ft between Darulshifa Jn to Shalibanda Jn; and 80 ft from Shalibanda Jn to Chandrayangutta is being widened to 100 ft uniformly. At the station locations, the road is being widened to 120 ft.

The MD stated that notifications have already been issued to 400 affected properties of the 1,100 getting affected in the road widening and for Old City Metro alignment and rest are in progress. There are about 103 religious, heritage and other sensitive structures in this route and all of them are being “saved” through appropriate engineering solutions and adjustment of metro pillar locations. This is a wholly elevated metro corridor with about six stations.

Corridor VII is being built as an extension of the Red Line on the Mumbai highway. Starting from the existing Miyapur metro station, this 13.4 km line up to Patancheru travels via Alwyn X Rd, Madinaguda, Chanda Nagar, BHEL and ICRISAT. This is a wholly elevated corridor with about 10 stations.

Corridor VIII is being built as an extension of the Red Line from L.B Nagar side on the Vijayawada highway. This 7.1 km corridor from L.B Nagar to Hayatnagar goes over Chintalkunta, Vanasthalipuram, Auto Nagar and RTC Colony. This wholly elevated corridor will have about six stations. DPRs for all these corridors will be finalized in the next few weeks for approval of the State government and for forwarding them for Centre, he added.

Municipal Administration & Urban Development principal secretary M. Danakishore, CM’s special secretary B. Ajit Reddy, HMDA Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata and other senior officers participated in the meeting, said the release.