With the Independence Day weekend and Raksha Bandhan following shortly after, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has issued an advisory urging passengers to arrive early for their flights from August 15 to 19.

“Hyderabad airport expects high passenger traffic from August 15 to 18 due to the Independence Day weekend and on August 19 for Raksha Bandhan. To ensure a smooth journey, please arrive early at the airport,” the advisory stated.

