Hyderabad airport handled over 21 million passengers in 2022-23

April 25, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad international airport sees strong traffic in ‘Visiting Friends and Relatives’, tourists, MSME and student categories.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad handled over 21 million passengers during 2022-23. Compared to the pre-COVID figures, passenger traffic has recovered by over 97% during the same period. In fact, the transfer traffic also increased from 13% to 22%.

Among them, 17.6 million were domestic passengers and over 3.4 million were international passengers. The total number of Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) during the same period was 1,60,597 out of which 1,37,640 were domestic and 22,957 were international ATMs.

CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport, Pradeep Panicker said, “There has been an upsurge in air travel from the region, and shows a healthy trend for the sector. Strategic investments in technology and infrastructure as part of our expansion plans in a phase-wise manner have enabled convenient travel. A few destinations have been added and some old ones restored.”

Along with MNCs and corporates, Hyderabad airport has strong Visiting Friends and Relatives (VFRs), tourists, MSMEs and student traffic. In the past two years, these players have helped the airport recover faster than any other metro airport in India, he said. As a preferred and largest transit hub, it offers convenient proximity for passengers originating from nearby cities.

The post-COVID growth in the destinations being connected from Hyderabad has been remarkable during 2022-23, as it has added three new domestic sectors. The airport is now connected to over 70 domestic destinations, from the pre-COVID period of 55 domestic destinations.

