Hyderabad airport gets thermal scanner

HYDERABAD

02 August 2020 22:53 IST

The state-of-the-art mass fever screening system will help in fighting COVID-19

To fight COVID-19, the Hyderabad International Airport is now equipped with a state-of-the-art thermal scanner provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in coordination with the Asian Development Bank and funded by UNICEF.

The ceiling-mounted mass fever screening system is capable of scanning, detecting and tracking febrile persons with elevated skin temperature. It automatically adjusts and adapts to the surrounding ambient temperature without any human intervention. With its intuitive user interface and dual-displays (day camera + infra-red), it provides easy identification of passengers with elevated temperature, while simplifying operations and minimising handling, said an official spokesperson.

The new scanner imparts more control to the Hyderabad Airport Health Organisation, along with the existing thermal scanners at international arrivals for enhancing the efficiency of the screening process. The GMR Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has been handling international relief flights under the government’s ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, apart from domestic flights.

Advertising

Advertising

International arrival passengers and airline crew undergo mandatory health screening by the airport health officers to identify symptomatic passengers to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and provide necessary medical assistance to such passengers.

“This facility makes the task of health officials at the airport a little easier,” said airport CEO Pradeep Panicker.

Senior regional director of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (A.P. and Telangana) Anuradha Medoju said the new screening system alerts ‘if any passenger is found with high temperature, without disturbing passenger movement’. RGIA has handled close to 40,000 international arrivals passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic from May 2020 to till date.

Entire stretch right from the aerobridge to the arrivals ramp are fully sanitised and fumigated and there is an enforced social distancing norms across the terminal. Glass shields have been provided at immigration counters to avoid any personal contact between passengers and Immigration officers. Baggage trolleys and systems too are kept fully sanitised for passengers’ use, added the spokesman.