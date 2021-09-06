Hyderabad airport gets CII award for energy efficiency

HYDERABAD

06 September 2021 18:48 IST

Hyderabad International Airport has clinched the prestigious awards of CII “National Energy Leader” and “Excellent Energy Efficient Unit” at the 22nd National Award Ceremony for ‘Excellence in Energy Management” organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – Godrej Green Business Centre (GBC) during the 20th edition of ‘Energy Efficiency Summit”, Virtual Conference & Exposition on Energy Efficiency held recently.

GHIAL has been recognised with ‘National Energy Leader’ and ‘Excellent Energy Efficient Unit’ accolades for the 3rd and 5th years in a row, respectively. GHIAL’s Head – Engineering and Technical Services Prasanna Kumar Potdar and Head PTB Engineering Vijay Rathod, digitally received the awards.

Over the last three years, GHIAL operations have led to a substantial energy saving of around 5.53 million units owing to its consistent and sustainable approach towards energy efficiency measures, which has also led to a rapid dip in the GHG (Green House Gas) emissions at the airport.

Hyderabad International Airport is also a carbon neutral airport having Level 3 + “Neutrality” accreditation from Airports Council International (ACI) under its Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme. The annual forum recognizes the companies engaged in energy-efficiency initiatives that adopt best practices and technological advancement in their daily operations. The jury evaluated the participants on many parameters of energy efficiency and innovative thought processes adopted, said a press release.