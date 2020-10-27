Hyderabad airport extends e-boarding platform for international passengers

GMR led Hyderabad International Airport which had earlier launched the paperless e-boarding to all its domestic passengers across all flights has now rolled out an indigenously developed similar digital solution for international flights, becoming the first airport in India to do so, on Tuesday.

The service is currently available for select international flights of IndiGo Airlines following a rigorous and successful pilot project. IndiGo Airlines became the maiden carrier to commence this facility when their Sharjah-bound passengers e-boarded themselves from Hyderabad on the 6E 1405 flight on Oct.2. Other scheduled international carriers operating out of Hyderabad are in the process of integration with the airport’s e-boarding system, which will be rolled out soon, an official spokesman informed.

Passengers are free to choose between using conventional paper boarding passes or electronic boarding passes on their mobile phones to use the system. Those opting for the e-boarding can book the ticket online and do a web check-in. Once the passenger reaches the airport, the digital/printed boarding card should be displayed at the e-boarding scanner; the CISF personnel then validates the documents and allows passenger entry.

At the check in counter, the agent scans the boarding card/s when passengers can drop luggage at the counter. Passengers then complete passport verification by officials of the Bureau of Immigration, the hand baggage is put on automatic tray retrieval system and follows the security check. The boarding card is scanned on an e-boarding scanner. The boarding card is once again scanned on an e-boarding scanner before the passenger moves towards the gates for boarding the aircraft.

All international departures passengers are being processed from the Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT). Special screening and safety measures are in place during the flight’s handling to protect against the COVID-19, which includes thermal screening prior to terminal entry, mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points, he said in a press release.

Airport CEO Pradeep Panicker pointed out that the e-boarding for domestic passengers was being run successfully for the last five years after introduction in Dec.2015 and automating the process for international passengers too enhances the safety and security during the present pandemic scenario. “We are confident of getting all our international carriers operating from Hyderabad onto our e-boarding platform,” he said.