Hyderabad airport bags customer service awards

GMR-run Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad and Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi have received the ACI World’s (Airports Council International) prestigious ‘Voice of Customer’ recognition on Tuesday.

Both airports have been recognised for their continuous efforts to listen to passengers, engage and gather feedback to understand their needs during COVID-19 pandemic that broke out in India last year.

With the objective of restoring passenger trust in air travel, the airports community and stakeholders went all out to quickly adapt to the new normal situations and implement several passenger friendly measures for a safe travel, informed an official spokesman in a press release.

Passenger feedback was constantly monitored and worked upon, and measures such as contactless elevators, contactless information desks, promotion of digital transactions, app-based technologies for shopping and food, UV sanitisation of passenger baggage, ensure higher input of UV disinfected fresh air in terminal buildings, etc., were put in place.

Delhi Airport installed XOVIS Passenger Tracking System to alert staff in case of crowding to ensure social distancing. RGIA extended paperless e-boarding facility for international passengers and launched ‘Air Suvidha’ portal to help international passengers on various quarantine exemption procedures. Dedicated housekeeping teams were deployed at both airports to carry out frequent disinfection drives and deep cleaning of various touch points.

RGIA CEO Pradeep Panicker and Delhi airport CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the award given during such critical times showed that the passengers were given the best possible care without compromising on comfort. Both airports had earlier received the ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Departures Awards by being adjudged as the ‘Best Airport by Size and Region’ in Asia-Pacific region for 2019, in their respective categories. ASQ is the world’s leading airport passenger service and benchmarking programme measuring passengers’ satisfaction while they are travelling through an airport, the release added.