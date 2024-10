The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), located in the outskirts of Hyderabad, has issued an advisory asking passengers to plan and reach the airport early due to festive rush. “With a long weekend ahead and surge in travellers, cab shortages may affect your journey. Your patience and planning will help us create a smoother travel experience for all,” the advisory said.

