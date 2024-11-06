Hyderabad | A retired woman and a private employee conned of over ₹40 lakh in cybercrime cases

Two women from Hyderabad were conned of over ₹40 lakh in separate cybercrime cases.

Fake money laundering case

In the first such case, a 61-year-old retired woman was conned of ₹30.96 lakh in an impersonation fraud. The woman received a call from an unknown number, informing that she was implicated in the ‘Naresh Goyal’ money laundering case involving ₹2 crore across 40 transaction receipts.

The fraudsters claimed that the CBI and ED departments had conducted a raid on Naresh Goyal’s properties and found multiple ATM cards, including one Canara Bank ATM card reportedly registered in the victim’s name. The scammers further claimed that during the investigation, Naresh Goyal informed the ED department about the victim’s involvement in the case and was entitled to a 10% commission.

The scammers provided a case reference number and warned the victim of an arrest warrant issued against her. While attempting to reassure her, the fraudsters said they could save her from further complications if she cooperated. They instructed the victim to transfer a total amount of ₹30.96 lakh to their bank accounts, assuring her that it would clear her name. The fraudsters also promised to verify the ‘seized currency’ and assured the victim that her money would be returned within two days. However, despite multiple follow-up calls, the victim has yet to receive the promised refund.

In another case, a 23-year-old private employee was defrauded of ₹8.99 lakh in a part-time job fraud. The job required the victim to subscribe to YouTube channel and send the screenshots on a Telegram group.

Alongside the YouTube channel links, the scammer sent her fraudulent link - “digitvisionan.top” and gave her instructions on trading. The victim started investing money on the platform and later when she wanted to withdraw, the option was not available. The Hyderabad cybercrime police have booked the cases and initiated investigation

