Hyderabad | 30-day traffic diversions during MMTS Phase-II track connectivity 

April 10, 2024 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

To maintain smooth flow of traffic, Hyderabad police announced traffic restrictions in the view of ongoing construction works of ‘MMTS Phase-II track connectivity’ between Sitafalmandi and Lallaguda extension of road under bridge (RUB)1B (Mettuguda to Chilkalguda) at Allagudabavi. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

 

In view of the ongoing construction works of ‘MMTS Phase-II track connectivity’ between Sitafalmandi and Lallaguda extension of road under bridge (RUB)1B (Mettuguda to Chilkalguda) at Allagudabavi, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, K. Sreenivasa Reddy has announced traffic restrictions to maintain smooth flow of traffic. 

During the construction works of RUB 1 B,  traffic will be allowed only through RUB 1 A for a period of 30 days between April 10 and May 9.  For smooth flow of traffic, vehicles coming from Tarnaka/Lalapet intending to go towards Sangeeth X Roads/Chilkalguda X Roads will proceed through Sitaphalmandi Flyover, Chilkalguda.  

Meanwhile, traffic coming from Malkajgiri, Mirzalguda/Lallaguda towards Sangeeth X Roads/Chilkalguda X Roads can proceed through Tukaramgate RUB, Tukaramgate, West Marredpally, St. John Rotary. 

