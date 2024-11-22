 />

Hyderabad | 1.6 crore population with 85 lakh vehicles in HYDRAA’s jurisdiction

HYDRAA is a necessity to protect public spaces, says agency commissioner Ranganath

November 22, 2024

A.V. Ranganath, commissioner of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) speaking at stakeholder’s workshop on ‘IMD’s Weather and Climate Services for Telangana’ held to commemorate 150 years of India Meteorological Department, in Hyderabad on Friday (November 22, 2024)

The Indian Meteorological Department was created in 1875 after a devastating cyclone killed tens of thousands in colonial Bengal. “Similarly, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has been created for a similar purpose to tackle urban flooding and disaster management in the modern and rapidly urbanizing State,” said A.V. Ranganath, commissioner of the civic enforcement agency created a few months back, while speaking at an event held in Hyderabad on Friday (November 22, 2024) to commemorate 150 years of IMD.

Paradign shift as 50% of India likely to be urbaised

“HYDRAA is a first of its kind agency with a task to protect public assets like parks, roads, water bodies and open spaces. Lakes and nalas have vanished. Even a two cm rainfall sends traffic for a toss. There is a paradigm shift in disasters as 33-34% of India is urbanised now and is likely to go up to 50%,” said Mr. Ranganath.

HYDRAA created fear among encroachers and big builders and not common people: Telangana CM

People will take alert seriously if they are specific and precise

“We need early warnings about rainfall. A three hour window is not sufficient as alerting stake holders takes time,” said the HYDRAA commissioner as he listed challenges faced in managing disasters. According to the official, the jurisdiction of the agency is 2000 square kilometers that has 1.6 crore population with 85 lakh vehicles. “The spatiality and temporality of rainfall is changing. A general alert will not do. Only if we get specific and precise alerts, people will take it seriously,” said the official.

A.V. Ranganath, commissioner of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) along with Hyderabad, K. Nagaratna (left), head of Meteorological Centre; Dr. S. Balachandran, head of Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai and Dr. M. Mohapatra, director general of Meteorology India Meteorological Department (DGMIMD) releasing a souvenir during Stakeholder’s Workshop on ‘IMD’s Weather and Climate Services for Telangana’ Commemorating 150 years of India Meteorological Department in Hyderabad on Friday (November 22, 2024).

IMD regional head K. Nagaratna shared how the Telangana weather station was meeting the forecast requirements of the State with a number of observatories and sensors.

