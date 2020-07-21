Hydel generation at Srisailam takes flood to Sagar

Water entering Sangameswaram temple in the backwaters of Srisailam dam in Kurnool district on Sunday.

HYDERABAD

21 July 2020 00:11 IST

Spillway discharge resumed at Jurala

Discharge of flood from Srisailam to Nagarjunasagar that commenced with power generation taken up by Telangana at its Left Bank Powerhouse on Sunday evening started reaching the latter from around noon on Monday. Release of flood to the river course from the spillway of Priyadarshini Jurala project resumed on Monday morning after a gap of about 12 hours.

The spillway discharge of flood at Jurala was stopped on Sunday evening as the inflows came down to 50,000. However, release of flood to the river course continued from the power house at the project site with hydel generation in five units. The spillway discharge was resumed early on Monday as the inflows started increasing again.

Nagarjunasaga dam started getting inflows from the noon on Monday, and at 9 p.m. they were recorded at about 28,000 cusecs with the help of continued supplementation to the river course at Srisailam dam as hydel generation continued in the Left Bank powerhouse of Telangana.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the flood monitoring officials, the flood to Jurala was measured at about 74,000 cusecs at 9 p.m. on Monday with about 37,260 cusecs from the six spillway gates and another 36,700 cuecs from the powerhouse.

The total outflows from the reservoir were about 79,000 cusecs as the released to canal systems and drawal by different lift schemes continued.

The inflows into Srisailam were recorded at about 46,650 cusecs at 9 p.m. on Monday and it is likely go up again by Tuesday morning as the discharge from Jurala has already gone up from the early morning hours. Generation of hydro electricity was also going on at the Jurala dam site power house and the Lower Jurala powerhouse, about 20 km downstream.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has forecast increase in inflows in Almatti dam in Karnataka to over 56,500 cusecs by Tuesday morning increasing the possibility of discharge to Narayanpur dam and from there to Jurala. Inflows into Jurala are also expected to go beyond 75,000 cusecs by Tuesday morning.

Flood to Tungabhadra dam, an inter-State project, also in Karnataka, was also forecast to be steady at over 31,700 cusecs.