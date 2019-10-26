Huzurnagar victory an endorsement of TRS government policies: KCR

Separating the good from the bad, and electing Shanampudi Saidi Reddy as Huzurnagar MLA with massive majority was an emphatic victory, a reassuring endorsement of the TRS government’s journey of development, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said here on Saturday.

“We will continue our way no matter what. Huzurnagar victory is undoubtedly an inspiration for this government to do more and better," he asserted.

With a slight bow and hands pressed together, the Chief Minister arrived at the stage, thanking the thousands assembled at the venue in a residential locality here .

“And not just thanks and kind words,” a jubilant KCR said his arrival also brought “a package of special gifts” for Huzurnagar.

The constituency made of 141 gram panchayats – 134 village bodies and seven respective mandal headquarters, will get ₹20 lakh and ₹30 lakh allotment respectively, from the Chief Minister’s special fund.

Huzurnagar and Nereducherla – the two municipalities in the constituency will also get ₹ Rs. 25 crore and ₹15 crore each, for cleanliness and general beautification, and orders relating all sanctions would be released in two days.

Promising to make Huzurnagar a separate Revenue division, Mr Rao also promised a tribal residential school, a Banjara Bhavan, polytechnic college, an Employee State Insurance hospital and also redrawing of jurisdictional boundaries for lawyers.

A first such thanksgiving meet in any constituency post-victory, Mr. Rao stuck to his Huzurnagar-specific plans, threw light on challenges in the irrigation sector - Nagarjunsagar ayacut in particular. However, there was no scathing attack on the Opposition

The Chief Minister instructed Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy to take a tour of the ayacut in the coming fortnight and do the spadework.

“All irrigation demands – repairs of canals and lifts will be taken up with phase-wise budget starting this year. We will also bring Godavari waters into the left canal. Irrigating all the 1.2 crore acres of Telangana will be my responsibility," he said.

Maintenance of canals and lifts by voluntary groups such as Farmers' Societies, through Irrigation Development Corporation Limited, which incur huge costs to beneficiaries, will also be taken up by the government, he assured.

Mr. Rao visited a cluster of 2BHK houses readied at G. Tirumalagiri in Suryapet, on his way here. And mentioning Mission Bhagiratha as 99% complete and modalities required for more 2BHKs, he said Huzurnagar will also get a ring road and tank bund.

Concluding his 30-minute speech, Mr. Rao who later left for Hyderabad by road again, reiterated that the development journey of Telangana will progress with renewed energy.

"You all said, KCR you are right, KCR go ahead. We will continue our way no matter what," he signed off with Jai Telangana.