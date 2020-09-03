Huzurabad, Jammikunta to be made model towns

HYDERABAD

Arvind Kumar to visit the towns to prepare comprehensive plan

Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Wednesday called for a comprehensive city development plan to be made for the Huzurabad and Jammikunta municipalities with focus on improving civic amenities and to help transform them into model towns.

The Minister presided over a meeting held at the Directorate of Municipal Administration along with Municipal Administration and Urban Development Secretary Arvind Kumar, DMA N. Satyanarayana, municipal commissioners Rasheed and Jona and chairpersons and vice-chairpersons.

Mr. Arvind Kumar assured the Minister that he would soon hold a meeting with all the officials concerned of various departments and also would tour both towns next week to prepare the comprehensive development plan so that the progress was visible within the next six months.

Central lighting system, drinking water pipeline network, underground sewage network, footpaths, integrated markets for vegetables and non-vegetable items like chicken, mutton, fish, crematoria, dumping yards, beautification of lakes and lakefronts, ring road etc., were on the anvil, Mr. Rajendra said.

The Minister claimed that both towns were very dear to him and the main roads had been improved and ₹40 crore was sanctioned for piped drinking water supply. When he was finance minister, he had sanctioned ₹50 crore and ₹40 crore, respectively, for improving basic services in both towns.

These funds should be spent and if necessary, he would provide more funds so that the towns were well planned, clean, green and tidy. Jammikunta municipal chairman Rajeshwar Rao and vice-chairman Swapna, Huzurabad municipal chairman G. Radhika and vice chairman Nirmala were present.