Huzurabad bypoll: Counting of votes today

Police personnel stand guard outside the strong room ahead of the counting for Huzurabad bypoll in Karimnagar on Monday.

KARIMNAGAR

01 November 2021 22:47 IST

Electoral fate of as many as 30 candidates will be known when the final result will be out by evening

The counting of votes polled in Saturday’s fiercely fought by-election to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency is slated to begin at 8 a.m. at the designated counting centre in Karimnagar town on Tuesday even as all eyes are on the outcome of the high-stakes bypoll, which could have far-reaching bearing on the political landscape in the State.

The electoral fate of as many as 30 candidates including that of the BJP candidate and the sitting MLA Eatala Rajender, the ruling TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav, and the Congress nominee Balmuri Venkat Narsing Rao will be known when the final result of the bypoll will be out by Tuesday evening. The by-election saw a huge voter turnout of 86.64% with as many as 2,05,236 electors of the total voters of 2,36,873 exercising their franchise at the hustings, considered as the prestigious by-election for the ruling TRS and both the national parties – the BJP and the Congress.

The bypoll assumed significance as the former health minister Mr Rajender is seeking re-election from the Huzurabad seat on the BJP ticket after resigning to the MLA post following his expulsion from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet over allegations of purchase of assigned lands illegally in May this year. Prohibitory orders have been imposed within 200-metre radius of the counting centre, where the EVMs used in Saturday’s by-election, stored in strongrooms.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Collector R.V. Karnan, who is the District Election Officer, said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of counting of votes at the designated counting centre on the premises of the SRR Government Degree and PG College in the town on Tuesday. Counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m. at the two counting halls in conformity to the COVID-19 safety precautions. The entire counting process will be completed in 22 rounds.

The counting staff were given training on counting procedures in strict adherence to the Election Commission guidelines, he said. Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana in a statement said that no victory procession will be permitted after the counting of votes on November 2 as per the Election Commission of India’s instructions. Only two persons will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer, he added.

The Commissioner said a three-tier security layer comprising the State police and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel has been put in place at the counting centre as part of tight security arrangements. The entire premises of the counting centre brought under CCTV surveillance.