Huzurabad bypoll campaign reaches peak

HUZURABAD (Karimnagar district)

22 October 2021 22:16 IST

Only a few days left for the curtains

Campaign for Huzurabad bypoll reached peak on Friday with star campaigners of main political parties making whirlwind tours of different villages in five mandals of the constituency.

With only five days left to draw curtains on the campaign, candidates convened roadshows from Huzurabad town to remote parts of the constituency. Congress nominee Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao began his campaign at 7 a.m. by meeting youngsters working out in a gym at Jammikunta.

“Youth is my religion, wiping out unemployment is my goal, give me an opportunity,” he appealed to people at a roadshow in Sriramulapally of Ellandakunta mandal. Later, Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy canvassed door-to-door in Bhoojunuru, Rachapalli, Mallannapalli and Vanthadupula villages.

Congress leaders V. Hanumantha Rao and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy also held roadshow in other parts of the constituency. For BJP also, it was a day of star campaigners. Along with Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishen Reddy, who participated in the bypoll campaign for the first time, Nizmabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind, Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao, BJP national vice-president D.K. Aruna and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay convened roadshow at several villages.

Ministers T. Harish Rao and Gangula Kamalakar, former MP Vinod Rao and TRS leader P. Kaushik Reddy went around the constituency, exhorting people to vote for TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav.

Both BJP and TRS leaders made allegations and counter-chages against each other. BJP leaders and their candidate Eatala Rajender reiterated that the contest waas between KCR’s arrogance and the pride of Huzurabad voters.

“Rajender is for the poor and the needy while KCR is protecting interests of the powerful and the rich. Whom should we poor people support other than Rajender?”. At every meeting, the BJP leaders and Mr. Rajender repeatedly tried to drive the point home that majority of the funds claimed to have been spent by the State government were actually released by the Central government.

Ministers Harish Rao and Kamalakar said that Rajender quit TRS, having enjoyed the fruits of his association with the party. “Rajender could not ensure proper roads were laid in Huzurabad and is seeking votes despite his poor performance,” they said at a roadshow in the evening at Huzurabad town.