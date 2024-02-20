ADVERTISEMENT

Huts of migrant workers gutted in Karimnagar

February 20, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

Several huts of migrant workers were destroyed in a major fire that broke out at Subashnagar in Karimnagar town on Tuesday morning. There were no immediate reports of casualties since the labourers were away with their families on a pilgrimage to Sammakka-Saralamma jatara, sources said.

Three fire tenders were at the spot and the personnel of the Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services department were trying to douse the fire when the reports last came in. The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known. A few residents said they heard a loud explosion, possibly of LPG cylinders, from the incident site.

