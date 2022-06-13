Hut-dwellers’ dharna: CPI’s Narayana warns of intensive agitation

CPI National Secretary K Narayanaya has alleged that the TRS dispensation has failed to deliver on its promise to allot house site pattas and double bedroom houses to all homeless poor people, including hut dwellers, in the old undivided Warangal district in the last eight years.

Addressing a dharna staged by scores of hut dwellers at Ekasila Park in Hanamkonda on Monday, Mr Narayana hit out at the TRS regime for not keeping its promise to the hut dwellers/homeless poor people in the Warangal Municipal Corporation limits and elsewhere in the erstwhile composite Warangal district.

“In the backdrop of encroachment spree unleashed by land mafia, the hapless poor people without shelter had erected huts to protect government lands,” he said, adding that the TRS government should prove its sincerity towards the cause of poor people by sanctioning house site pattas to the hut dwellers and other homeless poor people.

“If the persons at the helm side with the land grabbers, an intensive mass struggle will be launched by drawing inspiration from Chakali Ilamma, the valiant fighter of the historical Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle,” he warned, reiterating that the CPI will spearhead relentless struggles until the State government sanctions house site pattas/double bedroom houses to all hut dwellers and homeless poor people.

Later, two delegations each led by the CPI district council leaders of Warangal and Hanamkonda districts submitted memoranda to the district authorities concerned in support of their charter of demands.