Hussainsagar water quality improves

Hussainsagar water quality has seen improvement during the four month period between January and April, a statement from the State Pollution Control Board has informed, and attributed the same to reduction in pollutants during lockdown period. The water samples were collected from nine locations in the lake, while samples could not be collected midstream during lock down period owing to lack of access. The samples were analysed for parameters such as pH, coliform contamination, dissolved oxygen, biochemical oxygen demand, total dissolved solids, nitrates, free ammonia, besides others.

Of these, the DO has increased and BOD has decreased between January and April, while decreasing trends were noted in the faecal coliform count too, the statement said.

The analysis before and after lockdown showed improvement in water quality, which could be due to arrest of human and anthropogenic activities such as boating, recreation, eateries around the lake, it said. Lake remediation work, which had started from March 3 too, could have impacted the quality, it said.