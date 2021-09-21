Hussainsagar goes silent after the buzz

Hectic activity over immersion ends with last of the Ganesh idols going down water on the evening of September 20

The last of the Ganesh idols went down the waters of the Hussainsagar at 5 p.m. on September 20, and the lake which was the centre of immersion activities since the last few days came back to normal.

Vehicular traffic was restored on the Tank Bund after being out of bounds for more than 30 hours as Hussainsagar was permitted for one “last time” by the Supreme Court for Ganesh idols immersion. As a ballpark estimate, more than 6,000 idols have been immersed, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) P Viswa Prasad.

He said that more than 27,000 police personnel who were on bandobust duty heaved a sigh of relief as no untoward incident was reported during the immersion and the entire process went on smoothly. The hawk eye surveillance of thousands of cameras helped police to coordinate in real time and address the situation warranting police interference.

“By 8.20 a.m. most of the idols were immersed and later traffic was allowed on Tank Band, while NTR marg was partially closed till evening,” Mr. Viswa Prasad said, adding that by 5 p.m. all idols on the holding were sent for immersion.

Police remain ever grateful to the community for partnering in the successful immersion, Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said.

“The magnitude of bandobust for Ganesh immersion matches the enormity of the lord’s size and his blessings. We felt so blessed to serve the devotees in smooth immersion. It has made the community-police partnership stronger,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tank Bund, Necklace Road, NTR Mark, PVNR Marg, which witnessed a sea of humanity in the last two days have thrown up a big challenge for the GHMC workers, who have to clear the trash and leftovers. Mounts of flower garlands, Nirmalyam (pooja material), empty water bottles and water packets were found on the roads.