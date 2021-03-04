Husband blamed for woman’s death

Hyderabad

04 March 2021 00:11 IST

A homemaker’s family members blamed her husband for her sudden death at Kulsumpura on Tuesday night.

The victim, Meraj Begum, complained of chest pain and was taken to Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday morning. Later in the evening, she was rushed to a nearby private hospital after she complained of uneasiness again, where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Begum’s parents and other family members accused her husband Imran of allegedly harassing her for additional dowry for his business. The couple was married for the last 14 months. Based on their complaint, a case was registered and her body was handed over to the family members after autopsy at OGH morgue.

