Hyderabad

‘Hungry, homeless’ man seeks TSHRC’s help

Acting on a petition from a homeless man who said that he was hungry due to the lockdown and sought its intervention, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission directed the office of the Hyderabad District Collector to inquire into the matter and provide him benefits according to eligibility.

The petitioner identified as Vanam Rajesh stated in an email, through a social worker, that he is disabled, a beggar, and has been suffering from hunger for the past many days. Given his state, he sought the TSHRC’s intervention in linking him with government welfare schemes such as white ration card, pension and benefits due to a disabled person.

Taking congnizance of the issue, TSHRC’s Member (Judicial) Ananda Rao Nadipally directed all copies of documents sent by the petitioner to the Hyderabad District Collector. The TSHRC then instructed an officer of the Collectorate to meet the petitioner, inquire into the case, and, if the contents of the petition were appropriate steps to meet the request of the petitioner.

