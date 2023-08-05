Hundreds of TSRTC workers take to the streets in Hyderabad demanding Governor clear merger bill

August 05, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST

Hundreds of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) workers marched from the B. R. Ambedkar Statue near Tank Bund in Hyderabad to the Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan’s official residence in Raj Bhavan, demanding that she give her assent to the Bill that seeks to absorb workers of the transport behemoth with the Telangana government.

Amid the presence of a large number of police force, and taking the Khairtabad flyover, raising pro-Telangana slogans, workers marched and sought justice and an immediate clearance of the Bill.

“We want the Governor to sign the Bill and have a large heart for the TSRTC employees,” said Premalatha, a conductor from the Musheerabad Depot. “KCR has kept his promise by bring the Bill. The Governor would be helping RTC workers a lot by signing the Bill,” she said.

Camaraderie was on display as workers spoke to each other about the developments. Handing orange candies to workers, Mohammed Haji, a mechanic from the Rajendranagar depot recalled the 2019 strike and said that workers had braved batons and gave it their all for the merger. “I have been in service from 1989. RTC workers get paid less. We were hoping that the merger would increase our pay. We are requesting the Governor to sign the Bill,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the workers congregated on the roads and raised slogans, the Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan posted her views on X (formerly Twitter) and said she is studying the Bill and wants to protect the rights of the workers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT