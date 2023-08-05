HamberMenu
Hundreds of TSRTC workers take to the streets in Hyderabad demanding Governor clear merger bill

Camaraderie was on display as workers spoke to each other about the developments

August 05, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed
Amid the presence of a large number of police force, raising pro-Telangana slogans, workers marched and sought justice and an immediate clearance of the Bill. Photo: Special Arrangement

Amid the presence of a large number of police force, raising pro-Telangana slogans, workers marched and sought justice and an immediate clearance of the Bill. Photo: Special Arrangement

Hundreds of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) workers marched from the B. R. Ambedkar Statue near Tank Bund in Hyderabad to the Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan’s official residence in Raj Bhavan, demanding that she give her assent to the Bill that seeks to absorb workers of the transport behemoth with the Telangana government.

Amid the presence of a large number of police force, and taking the Khairtabad flyover, raising pro-Telangana slogans, workers marched and sought justice and an immediate clearance of the Bill.

“We want the Governor to sign the Bill and have a large heart for the TSRTC employees,” said Premalatha, a conductor from the Musheerabad Depot. “KCR has kept his promise by bring the Bill. The Governor would be helping RTC workers a lot by signing the Bill,” she said.

Camaraderie was on display as workers spoke to each other about the developments. Handing orange candies to workers, Mohammed Haji, a mechanic from the Rajendranagar depot recalled the 2019 strike and said that workers had braved batons and gave it their all for the merger. “I have been in service from 1989. RTC workers get paid less. We were hoping that the merger would increase our pay. We are requesting the Governor to sign the Bill,” he said.

As the workers congregated on the roads and raised slogans, the Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan posted her views on X (formerly Twitter) and said she is studying the Bill and wants to protect the rights of the workers.

