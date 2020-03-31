Hundreds of migrant workers queue up for ration

Hundreds of workers from other States living in the city queued up on Tuesday morning at the Quli Qutb Shah Stadium to collect their quota of 12 kg rice and ₹500. The queue for men wound round the stadium till the inner lane of Ghansi Bazaar.

“I have been waiting from 10 a.m. from the time I got to know that they will distribute rations today,” Sahadev, who hails from Howrah and now lives near the Mehbub ki Mehndi area, said. Many of the men in the queue have been rendered jobless as all the workshops and goldsmith enterprises have shut shop due to the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Police had a tough time maintaining order among people and at the same time, keep space between them.

The distribution began at 3 p.m. and by 4 p.m., only 39 beneficiaries walked away with the rice and money. “It is taking time as we have to ensure the documents are correct and there is no misrepresentation,” said an official, who was collecting thumb impressions and checking the address on the Aadhaar card.

“We have done away with biometric verification for this due to the fears about spread of the virus. The beneficiaries should have residential address of other states,” said the official, adding that the distribution will continue the next day as they may not be able to supply rations to all the waiting beneficiaries.

“I wouldn’t have queued to collect this. But we don’t know when we will again start getting work and earning money. Something is better than nothing,” said S.K. Abdul, who shapes the moulds of gold ornaments. “The business was poor even before this. With this, I don’t know when we will start earning decently,” said Abdul, whose wages are linked to productivity.