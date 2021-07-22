Hundreds of families evacuated in Nirmal

Hyderabad

22 July 2021 23:11 IST

As heavy rain lashed for more than 24 hours, hundreds of families were evacuated from their homes and moved to safer places in Nirmal town here on Thursday.

According to information reaching, the town in north Telangana received a maximum rainfall of 245 mm at Narsapur (G) mandal, followed by 211 mm at Kuntala.

Sarangapur, Tanur, Nirmal, Mudhole, Bhainsa, Lokeshwaram, Laxmanachanda, Mamada, Nirmal Rural mandals received rainfall between 110 and 180 mm.

As per the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the local administration along with NDRF team carried out rescue operations in the town.

Forest Minister and Nirmal MLA A. Indrakaran Reddy along with local officials visited the rain affected areas and monitored the rescue operations in the town. Earlier in the afternoon, people were seen running to catch fish on the roads with lakes and ponds flooding.

Mr. KCR spoke to Mr. Reddy over phone twice and inquired about the situation in the district and instructed him to take preventive steps to avoid loss of human lives.

“Based on our request, the CM had sent NDRF teams for rescue operation. People from low-lying areas were shifted to safer places and there is no loss of life,” the Minister told The Hindu.

He said that food packets and fresh water were supplied to evacuated families and inflow from Swarna project has also come down. According to Mr. Reddy, a few places in Bhainsa town too, were inundated and over 80 people were shifted to safer places.