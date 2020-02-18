Humanity takes over survival instincts

A group of labourers working at vegetable market under Baharat Nagar Road Over Bridge (RoB) were jolted by the sudden noise of a car and cement railing crashing to ground from over 20-foot height on Monday midnight. Before they could make sense of what had fallen a few feet away from them, their survival instincts kicked in and some of them ran for their life.

Yet, reeling under the shock, they gathered courage and went to rescue those who were caught in the vehicle. While driver Sunil (22) and four others suffered injuries, Sohail (27) died on the spot.

A large area under the RoB in Bharat Nagar is occupied by the vegetable market. Wholesalers and labourers are usually involved in brisk business from dawn. Throughout the night, lorries and auto trolleys laden with vegetables arrive.

It was a lucky escape for some labourers who were either unloading crates of vegetables from autos or taking a break on either side of the spot where the car crashed.

Lifting sacks filled with green chillies, Krishna, who was one among the labourers and a witness to the incident, said that his heart skipped upon hearing the loud crash. Folding his hands and looking up to the sky, he said they all were lucky. Another labourer Bandari Kumar said that they were sipping tea when the accident happened. Both were on night duty.

“An auto trolley filled with tomatoes was waiting for an excavator to move so that it could be parked there. The car crashed on the bucket teeth of the excavator. It was a lucky escape for at least six of us since it takes at least two labourers to unload the tomato crates from the auto and four more to carry them to the market. Had the accident happened 10 minutes later, many people would have died ,” said Krishna. Driver of the auto Seenu said that he was sitting in the vehicle when the car came crashing down.