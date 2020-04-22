Humanity speaks in testing times

The historic Sree Ramachandra Swamy temple near the Hyderabad Airport witnessed some unusual visitors who are otherwise seen in the Masjids. No, they didn’t come for prayers there but to showcase that humanity cares neither for a religion nor the race.

A young Muslim man, Aamer Javed, landed in the temple to provide provisions to the families residing in the temple complex, much to surprise of those living there.

He noticed an appeal by a local Muslim resident on the social media that families in the temple were going without food and landed up with ration and food essentials. The temple, which is also known for film shootings, was devoid of any activity due to lockdown and those residing were running out of money due to the absence of devotees.

Aamer was already occupied with food essential distribution in several areas and he says no one in the temple complex hesitated to take the provisions from them. “It reflects our culture and how we are bound as human beings and as Indians,” he says.

Aamer Javeed, who is heading the Telangana Congress Research Department, says a few incidents or individuals cannot divide Indians but the rapidly developing atmosphere of hate must be fought with positivity. In fact, his act received appreciation from the civil society, with prominent faces from the State and national politics such as TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, former Union Ministers Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor also tweeting their appreciation.