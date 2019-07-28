Human trafficking damaging social, economic fabric: Venkaiah

War against human trafficking should continue until the last victim was rescued and rehabilitated and until the last perpetrator was brought to justice, said Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

He said human trafficking was not just a social evil, but a crime against humanity.

After releasing a training manual on Home Management for Homes meant for sex trafficked victims, brought out by Sunitha Krishnan of Prajwala Foundation, in the city on Sunday, Mr. Naidu called upon government agencies, civil societies and NGOs to coordinate their efforts and step up the fight against human trafficking in an uncompromising, relentless and ceaseless manner.

He asked the NGO to translate the training manual into local languages for better understanding of the public.

“It is a menace that violates all the basic tenets of human rights, justice, dignity and is often referred to as modern-day slavery,” the Vice-President said.

The Vice-President said human trafficking was destroying lives and damaging social and economic fabric of the nations.

He said it was of paramount importance that an enabling and supportive eco-system for survivors to heal and lead normal lives was created and avenues for education, training, and employment should be provided to survivors.

“Special care should be taken in the case of child survivors, for the shock and trauma undergone by them would be immense. They would require a higher degree of care to make a full recovery,” he added.

Safe Homes meant for care and protection faced serious challenges in creating an enabling environment for holistic rehabilitation of survivors coming from such severely abusive conditions, he said.

“When survivors are rescued from exploitative situations and suffer from the serious impact and consequences of such violence – their first and foremost requirement is a safe space and shelter towards their eventual rehabilitation,” said Mr. Naidu.

To encourage the efforts of Prajwala, the Vice-President announced his one month’s salary to the organisation that is taking care of victims of human trafficking.

Earlier, the Vice-President inaugurated an exhibition on Human Trafficking.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debashree Chaudhuri, and founder of Prajwala NGO Sunitha Krishnan were present on the occasion.