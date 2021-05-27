HUL rolls out programme to make available oxygen concentrators

HYDERABAD

27 May 2021 22:58 IST

Hindustan Unilever on Thursday said it has rolled out Mission HO₂PE initiative in the city to make oxygen concentrators available free of cost to COVID-19 patients.

Announcing that the company has joined hands with Portea Medical and KVN Foundation, for the initiative, a release said COVID-19 patients and caregivers in Hyderabad can request for an oxygen concentrator by giving a missed call on 08068065385.

The Mission HO2PE team will connect with them and once the request is validated, the concentrator will be delivered to the patient’s home. A trained volunteer will also visit to help the patients and caregivers and assist them in managing functions and operations of the oxygen concentrator.

The release said with the programme operating under a ‘borrow-use-return’ model, post usage, the concentrators will be sanitised, serviced and provided to the next patient.

HUL had earlier initiated the programme in Delhi and Bengaluru and is rolling out the programme in Kolkata, Lucknow, Chennai, Chandigarh and Mumbai. The company will also be donating concentrators to hospitals in nearly 35 urban and rural locations across the country.

Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said “the second wave of Covid has brought upon us a severe humanitarian crisis. The entire Unilever family is rallying together to support India in this moment of crisis by helping secure oxygen concentrators which are in severe short supply.”