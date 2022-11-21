Huge response to The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’

November 21, 2022 12:27 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The second edition of the regional rounds of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ took place at VHR Banquet Hall in Secunderabad on Sunday. The contest was attended by a large crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

D Lavanya was adjudged the winner of the preliminary round. She showcased her talent in Telangana cuisine by preparing a very tasty kheema kofta.

Similarly, the first runner up was Asma Begum, while Kaleel Unnisa was declared the second runner up of the contest.

The participants presented dishes that represented the flavour of Telangana using the Gold Winner Cooking Oil.

Judges for the contest were VahChef Sanjay Thumma and ETV Chef Raju. Chef Raju said that the judging criteria for the dishes were based on the taste, texture, flavour and presentation.

Trending

The chief guest of the contest was vice chairman of Malla Reddy Health City, Preethi Reddy. In her address to the participants, she talked about healthy way of eating and the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Prizes were distributed by Regional Advertisements Head Telangana, Srikanth, AGM Marketing Gold Winner Cooking Oil, Dilip Kumar Krishnan, LifeSpice Executive Gurudath Pai, GRB Marketing Executive Mohit and State Sales Manager, Medimix, Ambati K Janardhan.

The title sponsor for the event is Gold Winner Cooking Oil, the contest is powered by LifeSpice and GRB Ghee in association with Preethi Zodiac 2.0 and Bambino.

The reality partner is G Square Group, energy partner is IOCl, hygiene partner is Medimix, telecast partner is ETV and knowledge partner is VahChef Sanjay Thumma.

The next regional rounds of ‘Our State Our Taste’ are set to take place at Ekasilka Banquet in Warangal on November 26 and at Khammam Lake View Club on November 27.