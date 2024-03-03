GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Huge rally, public meeting marks emergence of the CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Mass Line

The RSS and BJP are hell-bent on gaining majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections through politics of religious polarisation, says CPI (ML) Prajapanda State secretary Potu Ranga Rao

March 03, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Mass Line came into being to spearhead a pan-India united struggle against ‘communal-fascist-capitalist’ forces in pursuit of a democratic and socialist India with a renewed resolve, said CPI (ML) Prajapanda State secretary Potu Ranga Rao.

He was addressing a public meeting held in Telangana’s Khammam town on Sunday evening to mark the merger of the three communist revolutionary forces — CPI (ML) Prajapanda, the PCCCPI (ML) and the CPI (ML) RI — into a single party.

The main thoroughfares in the town were virtually bathed in red on Sunday evening as the red volunteers and artistes of Arunodaya cultural troupe took out a huge rally as a precursor to the three-day ‘All India Unity Conference’.

Mr. Rao alleged that the RSS and BJP were hell-bent on gaining majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections through politics of religious polarisation.

Terming the emergence of CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Mass Line as a historic moment, Mr. Ranga Rao said it is imperative to wage a resolute united mass movement against the RSS-BJP’s “onslaught” on democratic and secular fabric of India.

Pradeep Singh Thakur and Subash Dev among a host of other leaders representing the three communist revolutionary organisations from various parts of the country addressed the public meeting.

