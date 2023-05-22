ADVERTISEMENT

Huge haul of explosive materials seized, ten arrested

May 22, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Dummugudem police on Monday seized explosive materials including 500 gelatine sticks, 600 slurry sticks and 90 bundles of cordex wire in Mulakanapalli forest area in the border mandal of Bhadrachalam Agency.

The seizure was made during a joint combing operation by the police and the CRPF personnel on Monday morning.

Five Maoist couriers and an equal number of Maoist militia members were arrested by the police while allegedly loading the explosive materials in a tractor-trolley in the forest area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested Maoist couriers were identified as Junnu Koti, 36, Arepalli Srikanth, 23, Mekala Raju, 36, Chiliveru Ramesh, 28, Thallapalli Arogyam, 25, all hailing from Warangal district, police said.

The police identified the arrested Maoist militia members as Musiki Ramesh, 32, Musiki Suresh, 25, B Lalu, 22, Sodi Mahesh, 20, and Madivi Chethu, 21. They belong to Bijapur district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a press conference in Kothagudem on Monday afternoon, Superintendent of Police Dr G Vineeth said the arrested Maoist couriers had procured the explosive materials at the behest of some top Maoist leaders to supply the same to the latter for making improvised explosive devices and rocket launchers to target the combing police parties.

They were apprehended while loading the explosive materials into a tractor brought by five Chhattisgarh-based Maoist militia members in the Mulkanapalli forest area, he added.

The SP said stern action will be taken against those who supplied the explosive materials to the Maoist couriers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US