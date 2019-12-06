Huge crowd for India-West Indies T-20 match

A near-capacity crowd turned up for the T-20 international contest between the Virat Koli-led Indian team and the West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Friday night.

In what is only the second T-20 international after the first one was abandoned without a ball being bowled against Australia in 2017, for the Hyderabadis it was an experience with a difference because they were witness only to the T-20 battles in the high-profile Indian Premier League.

But again, it was the regular ‘issues’ like of drinking water in the stands, exorbitant pricing of the snacks and beverages, with a soft drink bottle costing ₹ 50, a veg pizza costing ₹ 200 and a non-veg piece costing ₹250 . Ironically, some of the stands had broken row of seats.

“But, these are not unexpected. We are here to enjoy the game, come what may,” said T. Anish of Avinash College of Commerce, perhaps, summing up the general mood of the fans in the stands.

From the cricketing perspective, there was a Calypso feast thanks to the exploits of Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, and captain Kieron Pollard. True to their spirit, the fans lustily cheered some of the big hits which clearly brought back memories of the golden era when the famed batters from the Caribbeans used to delight the crowds across the world.

From the local point of view, former India captain Mohd Azharuddin, now president of HCA, was lustily cheered every time he was spotted on the giant screen. And to their fans, they had something to remember from the match even before it started with the Northern Stand named after him in the presence of some famous fellow Hyderabadis.

Though not many celebrities lined up for the match, the presence of explosive Dwayne Bravo in the corporate box didn’t go unnoticed even as he watched his teammates dominate the first session.

Once again, it was pretty obvious that the Hyderabadis simply love cricket and want to be part of the wonderful atmosphere under lights even for a T-20 game and beating the chilly weather too.

BCCI chairman of selection committee M.S.K. Prasad was there, though there was no official word about any of the top brass of the BCCI making it for the match.

By all means, the HCA can boast of another success story in hosting an international match even as the new set of office-bearers headed by Azhar is now in control of the administration.