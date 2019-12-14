HUDCO CMD visits Kollur 2BHK site

HUDCO Chairman & Managing Director M. Ravikanth inspected the double bedroom project work at Kollur here on Friday.
On his visit, Mr. Ravikanth has given directions for completion of all works by March, 2020, and allotment to the beneficiaries. He planted saplings near the housing blocks.
For each double bedroom unit costing over ₹10 lakh inclusive of all facilities such as roads, drainage, and power, Central government is providing ₹1.5 lakh as subsidy. The remaining is being taken as loan from HUDCO.
At Kollur, on a site of 124 acres, a total of 117 blocks are under construction to house 15,660 units, a press statement informed.
GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar and others accompanied the visiting official.
