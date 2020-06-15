HRF seeks govt. help in release of people’s activists

Nalamas Krishna

HYDERABAD

15 June 2020 23:13 IST

TPF leader N. Krishna was arrested from a hospital in Khammam on Sunday

Human Rights Forum (HRF) has demanded that the Telangana government support activists arrested from people’s organisations in securing bails and wriggling out of illegal cases slapped against them.

In the context of NIA arresting Telangana Praja Front (TPF) State secretary Nalamas Krishna from a hospital in Khammam, where he was getting treatment for serious ailments on Sunday, the HRF released a statement on Monday seeking his immediate release, and demanding that people’s activists not be thwarted from working within the legal framework.

Ministers and people’s representatives should help the activists in getting bails and in clearing out of the cases, it said.

While the Telangana police had slapped six cases against Mr.Krishna, he could secure bail in all the six, as per the information shared by his wife.

The TPF representatives have informed that 11 activists belonging to various people’s organisations are already arrested, while three of them got bail.

Besides, the State police are getting ready to slap cases against 78 others, they alleged, as informed to the HRF.

The statement alleged vengeful attitude by the Telangana government against those with alternative political opinions, which are not appealing to the government, and demanded democratic atmosphere to work without fear.