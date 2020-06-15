HRF seeks govt. help in release of people’s activists

Human Rights Forum (HRF) has demanded that the Telangana government support activists arrested from people’s organisations in securing bails and wriggling out of illegal cases slapped against them.
In the context of NIA arresting Telangana Praja Front (TPF) State secretary Nalamas Krishna from a hospital in Khammam, where he was getting treatment for serious ailments on Sunday, the HRF released a statement on Monday seeking his immediate release, and demanding that people’s activists not be thwarted from working within the legal framework.
Ministers and people’s representatives should help the activists in getting bails and in clearing out of the cases, it said.
While the Telangana police had slapped six cases against Mr.Krishna, he could secure bail in all the six, as per the information shared by his wife.
The TPF representatives have informed that 11 activists belonging to various people’s organisations are already arrested, while three of them got bail.
Besides, the State police are getting ready to slap cases against 78 others, they alleged, as informed to the HRF.
The statement alleged vengeful attitude by the Telangana government against those with alternative political opinions, which are not appealing to the government, and demanded democratic atmosphere to work without fear.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath