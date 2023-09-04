HRDA’s manifesto targets quackery in Telangana healthcare ahead of TSMC elections

September 04, 2023 04:21 am | Updated 02:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) of Telangana has taken a step in the run-up to the upcoming Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) elections by releasing its manifesto. The heart of their agenda lies with a commitment to eliminating quackery (unqualified doctors) and crosspathy practices prevalent in the state’s healthcare system.

Crosspathy is when homoeopathic and ayurvedic drugs are prescribed with allopathic drugs. The manifesto was released on Sunday at the Osmania Medical College.

The HRDA has pledged to establish a dedicated Anti-Quackery and Legal Cell within the TSMC, aligning with the directives set forth by the National Medical Commission. To oversee the operations of this critical cell, a designated officer will be appointed. The HRDA manifesto further outlines a proactive approach to tackling quackery, with a promise to promptly file time-bound First Information Reports (FIRs) against unlicensed practitioners, working in close collaboration with district authorities. In a bid to ensure prescription adherence and patient safety, TSMC will also report cases of unauthorized medicine dispensation to the relevant drug inspectors for appropriate action.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 13 candidates from HRDA will be participating in the election for a total of 13 seats. The election is set to begin from September 13 and will go on for about two months as the voting is through postal ballot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT