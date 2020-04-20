HRC steps in to help local horse owners

Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) has stepped in to help the private owners of horses in the twin cities facing acute hardship during the current lockdown.

HRC chief operating officer Veerendra Kaja told The Hindu that they have identified 20-30 horses at Begum Bazaar and Chaderghat which were starving since the owners were not in a position to feed them as they had no income from their normal business of hiring them for weddings, functions and shootings. “Since our chairman Mr. Surender Reddy and the board of directors/ stewards were very particular that the horses should not starve, HRC provided feed and other essential items to the owners so that they can take care of the horses for the next three weeks,” he said.

“HRC resolved to supply feed to these starving horses and help their owners who have no income right now,” Mr. Kaja said. Further, there is also help coming in from animal lovers/rescue groups in the city headed by Rebecca Gupta who has supplied wheat bran to the horses along with the feed supplied by HRC.